Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 19 – January 23.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Mac and cheese, steamed spinach, French baked potatoes, strawberry-banana yogurt pop, pinto bean soup;

Tuesday – Chicken teriyaki, rice, stir-fry veggies, pineapple, stuffed bell pepper soup;

Wednesday – Open-faced roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes w/brown gravy, green beans, mixed berry cup, Portuguese soup;

Thursday – Chicken cheddar broccoli casserole, 4-way blend veggies, peaches, split pea soup;

Friday – Tuna noodle casserole, herbed veggies, sliced tomatoes w/low-sodium/low-fat Italian dressing, cracked wheat bread, oatmeal date bar, beef and broccoli soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Haircuts, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Haircuts, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 19 – January 23.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Beef Tacos – (Dinner - 4 to 6 p.m.)

Tuesday – Country-Fried Steak (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Chicken Scampi (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Beef Lasagna (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Baked Fish (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 19 – January 23.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – CLOSED FOR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, wheat bread, strawberries;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes w/gravy, steamed spinach, w/w bread, fruit cup;

Friday –BREAKFAST: Spanish omelet, oatmeal, mixed grain bread, low-sodium creamy peanut butter, orange juice.