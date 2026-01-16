44°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Nye County Senior Menus

January 16, 2026 - 4:11 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 19 – January 23.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Mac and cheese, steamed spinach, French baked potatoes, strawberry-banana yogurt pop, pinto bean soup;

Tuesday – Chicken teriyaki, rice, stir-fry veggies, pineapple, stuffed bell pepper soup;

Wednesday – Open-faced roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes w/brown gravy, green beans, mixed berry cup, Portuguese soup;

Thursday – Chicken cheddar broccoli casserole, 4-way blend veggies, peaches, split pea soup;

Friday – Tuna noodle casserole, herbed veggies, sliced tomatoes w/low-sodium/low-fat Italian dressing, cracked wheat bread, oatmeal date bar, beef and broccoli soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Haircuts, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Haircuts, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 19 – January 23.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Beef Tacos – (Dinner - 4 to 6 p.m.)

Tuesday – Country-Fried Steak (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Chicken Scampi (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Beef Lasagna (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Baked Fish (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 19 – January 23.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – CLOSED FOR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, wheat bread, strawberries;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes w/gravy, steamed spinach, w/w bread, fruit cup;

Friday –BREAKFAST: Spanish omelet, oatmeal, mixed grain bread, low-sodium creamy peanut butter, orange juice.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
The Greenlink West transmission line project site is operational near the Northwest Substation ...
BLM throws another hurdle at $4.2B NV Energy transmission line
By Alan Halaly Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Protections for a disappearing bird species are causing the BLM to take a second look at a cross-Nevada transmission line that is costing ratepayers billions.

Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
VICTOR JOECKS: What a dictatorship actually looks like
By Victor Joecks Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Protesters in two countries have taken to the streets in an attempt to overthrow their established governments. See if you can spot the differences.