Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of February 2 – February 6.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Spaghetti, zucchini, 7-grain bread, salad w/creamy Italian dressing, orange-mango cup, lentil soup;

Tuesday – Country-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, 4-way blend veggies, carrot cake, beef and barley soup;

Wednesday – Shredded BBQ pork, rice, green beans, berry cup, chicken noodle soup;

Thursday – Chicken cordon bleu, roasted potatoes, glazed carrots, goulash soup, DVH birthday cupcakes;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, broccoli-stuffed potato, Normandy veggies, w/w bread, honeydew melon, split pea soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Haircuts, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Haircuts, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of February 2 – February 6.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Pork Shoulder Roast – (Dinner - 4 to 6 p.m.)

Tuesday – Spaghetti w/White Sauce and Chicken (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Beef and Potato Casserole (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Open-Faced Turkey Sandwich (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Baked Fish (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of February 2 – February 6.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Breakfast burrito w/potatoes and chunky salsa, orange slices, orange juice;

Tuesday – Chicken pasta primavera, colorful salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, garlic bread;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Beef tacos with thick salsa, guacamole, broccoli and cauliflower, Mexican corn saute;

Friday –BREAKFAST: Pancakes, crispy bacon strips, scrambled eggs, orange juice.