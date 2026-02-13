Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of February 16 – February 20.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – CLOSED – PRESIDENT’S DAY;

Tuesday – Swedish meatballs, fettuccine noodles, cabbage, pears, black bean spinach soup;

Wednesday – Mac and cheese, steamed spinach, French baked potato, strawberry-banana yogurt, orange juice, chicken dumpling soup;

Thursday – Chicken stir fry, rice, fruit muffin, egg drop soup;

Friday – Tuna casserole, colorful salad, fat-free low-sodium French dressing, mango cubes, w/w bread, red bean and rice soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – CLOSED – PRESIDENT’S DAY;

Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Haircuts, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Haircuts, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of February 16 – February 20.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Baked Pork Chops – (Dinner - 4 to 6 p.m.)

Tuesday – Beef Enchiladas (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Chicken and Rice Casserole (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Shepherd’s Pie (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Chili Dogs (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of February 9 – February 13.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – CLOSED – PRESIDENT’S DAY;

Tuesday – Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, garden salad, honey dressing, w/w roll, strawberries;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Tuna noodle casserole, herbed veggie medley, sliced tomatoes, low-salt/fat-free Italian dressing, cracked wheat bread;

Friday –BREAKFAST: Mexican breakfast casserole, , low-sodium/low fat bacon, roasted herb potatoes, orange juice.