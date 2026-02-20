Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of February 23 – February 27.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Sloppy Joe on bun, 3-bean salad, cooked carrots, baked beans, banana, potato bacon soup;

Tuesday – Chicken nacho casserole, refried beans, corn, fruit cup, beef enchilada soup;

Wednesday – Shredded beef over mashed potatoes, Manhattan blend veggies, fruit cup, clam chowder soup;

Thursday – Chicken teriyaki, rice, 4-way veggies, pistachio whip salad, beef stew potato soup;

Friday – Deviled pork chop, baked potato w/fat-free sour cream and chives, steamed Brussels sprouts, colorful salad, fat-free low-sodium French dressing, angel food strawberries, stuffed bell pepper soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading class, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Bunco, 12:30 p.m.; Haircuts, 12:30 p.m., (to schedule a haircut, call Angie 610-636-4595);

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Haircuts, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of February 23 – February 27.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Beef Stew w/Cheddar Bay biscuits – (Dinner - 4 to 6 p.m.)

Tuesday – Chicken Pot Pie (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Country-Fried Steak (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Meatball Subs (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Breaded Chicken Tenders (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of February 23 – February 27.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Spanish omelet, oatmeal, mixed grain bread, low-sodium creamy peanut butter, orange juice;

Tuesday – Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Beef stroganoff, noodles, baked acorn squash, orange-spinach salad;

Friday –BREAKFAST: Pancakes, crispy bacon strips, scrambled eggs, orange juice.