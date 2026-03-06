Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 9 – March 13.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Chicken cordon bleu, potato slices w/cheese sauce, Normandy blend veggies, strawberry cup, cheddar broccoli soup;

Tuesday – Bacon carbonara, fettucine, 4-way blend veggies, w/w bread, peaches, split pea soup;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, w/w bread, Chantilly fruit cup, chicken noodle soup;

Thursday – Low-sodium chili dog w/cheese, corn, pudding, black bean soup;

Friday – Creamy mac and cheese, spinach, broccoli, mixed berry cup, beef stew soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading class, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.; Blind Support Pahrump chapter, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; haircuts, 9 a.m. – noon; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Beef Fajitas – (Dinner - 4 to 6 p.m.)

Tuesday – Pulled Pork BBQ (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Beef Burritos (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Garlic Butter Beef Spaghetti (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of March 9 – March 13.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Low-sodium sausage and eggs, home fries w/veggies, mixed berries, w/w toast, orange juice;

Tuesday – Sweet Italian sausage w/red peppers, w/w elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed greens salad, fresh banana;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Herb-baked chicken, mashed sweet potatoes, herbed veggie medley, w/w bread, spiced applesauce;

Friday –BREAKFAST: Biscuits and low-sodium sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, fresh fruit, orange juice.