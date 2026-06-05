Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 8 – June 12.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Country-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, country gravy, Normandy blend veggies, mandarin oranges, beef stew soup;

Tuesday – Low-sodium Italian sausage/grilled peppers and onions, Rosamarina pasta, stir-fry veggies, pineapple, black bean-spinach soup;

Wednesday – Smothered burrito, green sauce, refried beans, Spanish rice, pork verde soup;

Thursday – Baked pork chop, braised red cabbage, sour cream potato salad, 7-grain bread, orange marmalade, cantaloupe chunks, split pea soup;

Friday – Hamburgers, lettuce/tomatoes/onions, baked beans, mac salad, fresh fruit, goulash soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Ladies, 10 a.m.-noon; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft Class, 10 a.m.-noon;

Thursday – Rippitts Knitting Group, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – Judge Lane; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 8 – June 12.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Baked Pork Chops – (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Beef and Cheese Enchiladas (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Chicken Scampi with Noodles (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Ham and Cheese on a Croissant - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Baked Fish (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of June 8 – June 12.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Scrambled eggs with veggies, home fries, low-sodium sausage, peaches with cottage cheese;

Tuesday – Spinach lasagna, garlic bread, garden salad, Italian dressing, cookie;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Chili-cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, w/w banana muffin, yogurt;

Friday –BREAKFAST: Ham steak, scrambled eggs w/veggies, hash browns, orange juice.