Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 29 – July 3.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Stuffed cabbage, peas and carrots, cake, lasagna soup;

Tuesday – Swiss steak, butter noodles, diced tomato glaze, corn, fruit cup, French onion soup;

Wednesday – Spaghetti, zucchini, 7-grain bread, salad w/creamy Italian dressing, orange-mango fruit cup, lentil soup;

Thursday – Fourth of July BBQ: BBQ ribs, coleslaw, mac salad, baked beans, corn on the cob, DVH cupcakes, veggie soup;

Friday – Roast beef sub, shredded lettuce/tomato, tater tots, fruit pudding, vegetable soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Ladies, 10 a.m.-noon; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Bunco, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft Class, 10 a.m.-noon; Cribbage Club, 4-8 p.m.;

Thursday – Rippitts Knitting Group, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – CLOSED FOR FOURTH OF JULY HOLIDAY.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of June 29 – July 3.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Mexican breakfast casserole, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium/low-fat bacon strips, orange juice;

Tuesday – Beef Nacho casserole, Spanish rice, frijoles charros, orange-spinach salad, fresh plum;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Arroz con Pollo, steamed spinach, three-bean salad, vanilla yogurt, hot fruit compote;

Friday – CLOSED FOR FOURTH OF JULY HOLIDAY.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 29 – July 3.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Beef Tacos (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Baked Chicken Breast (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Pastrami and Swiss on Rye (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Cheeseburgers (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)