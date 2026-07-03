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Nye County Senior Menus

July 3, 2026 - 4:10 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 6 – July 10.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, low-sodium dressing, apricot bran muffin, chicken/rice soup;

Tuesday – Country-fried chicken, roasted potatoes, Normandy blend veggies, brownie, spinach black bean soup;

Wednesday – Pork roast, baked potato, green beans, spiced pears, chicken potato soup;

Thursday – Low-sodium sliced ham and beans, peas and carrots, cake, cheese ravioli soup;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, broccoli rice, steamed carrots, w/w bread, honeydew melon, goulash soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Ladies, 10 a.m.-noon; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft Class, 10 a.m.-noon; Cribbage Club, 4-8 p.m.; Blind Support meeting, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Rippitts Knitting Group, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 6 – July 10.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome!

The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Beef Stroganoff (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Chicken Enchiladas (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Cabbage Roll Casserole (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Beef Nachos (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Burritos (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of July 6 – July 10.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Cheese omelet, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium sausage patties, orange juice;

Tuesday – Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexican corn, tropical fruit;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Chicken cacciatore, baked acorn squash, mixed green salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, peanut cookies;

Friday – BREAKFAST: French toast, scrambled eggs, low-sodium bacon, orange juice.

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