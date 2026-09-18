Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 21 – September 25.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – BBQ pork on w/w bun, steamed spinach, creamy coleslaw, fruit cup, hamburger stew;

Tuesday – Chicken in orange sauce, rice, mixed veggies, garden salad w/low-sodium French dressing, 7-grain bread, peach yogurt, egg drop soup;

Wednesday – Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad w/low-sodium/low-fat Italian dressing, ambrosia, pork and cabbage soup;

Thursday – Diablo pork, rice, stir-fry veggies, pineapple, split pea soup;

Friday – Salmon, rice, Manhattan veggies, lemon bar, chicken diablo soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10 a.m.-noon; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft group, 10 a.m. – noon;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Medicare – Deborah, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Harbor Hospice, 10 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 21 – September 25.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Baked Wings (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Beef Ravioli (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Baked Chicken (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Sloppy Joe’s (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Pizza (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

The Beatty Senior Center now sells a good selection of fresh produce, breads and eggs.

Hours: Mon. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tues.–Wed. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thur. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of September 21 – September 25.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Cheese omelet, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium sausage patties, orange juice;

Tuesday – Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Taco casserole, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini, cantaloupe;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Pancakes, low-sodium crispy bacon strips, scrambled eggs, orange juice.