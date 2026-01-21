Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill to hold another reelection event this weekend

The meet-and-greet will be held at Calvada Meadows Airport on Saturday.

Local elections in the Pahrump Valley are nearing closer each day and Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill is holding another reelection event this weekend.

“I’m going to give some highlights of things that we’ve done, some of our plans that we would like to accomplish over the next term, answer questions, and people can meet me and get to know me,” McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times ahead of the event.

The meet-and-greet event will be on Saturday, Jan. 24, with a start time of 11 a.m. and will be held at the Calvada Meadows Airport, located at 900 E. Jenny Circle. Refreshments will also be served at the event.

McGill previously announced his bid for reelection with the aim of serving another term as sheriff during a campaign kickoff event in early September 2025.

Prior to his role as Nye County’s sheriff, McGill worked at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for 26 years. After retiring in 2013, McGill began working at the Nye County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve and part-time deputy.

“I’m just always here for my job and my job is serving the community,” the sheriff added.

In 2022, McGill was elected as Nye County’s top law enforcement officer after defeating incumbent Sheriff Sharon Wehrly with over 60% of the vote.

If interested in attending the meet-and-greet, visit Re-Elect Joe McGill on Facebook and direct message the page to confirm you will be going to the event.

