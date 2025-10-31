Nye County Sheriff reelection meet-and-greet scheduled for next week

Sheriff Joe McGill is holding an event to talk with citizens about reelection campaign.

The Nye County sheriff’s reelection campaign is officially in motion with a Pahrump morning meet-and-greet set for next week.

“I’m more than excited to be out there and get to talk to the people and let them know what I’m about, what I want to do, what I have done, some plans that we have for the agency, and then get out to know people,” Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times.

The meet-and-greet event will be held at Shelly Belly NY Bagels, located at 1190 E. Highway 372, Suite #1, on Friday, Nov. 7, with a start time of 8 a.m.

“We’re just going to sit around and talk with folks, and I’m sure I’ll have a little bit of a prepared presentation, but mostly it’s just going to be get to know me, hear what I have to say and what my positions are, and hopefully that will garner some support,” McGill explained.

The incumbent Nye County sheriff officially announced his bid for reelection in early September with a kickoff event at Artesian Cellars in Pahrump. The upcoming meet-and-greet will be the first public event in McGill’s s reelection campaign.

“I’m just happy to get out there and talk to the people in the community and let them know that we’re here to support them, and I’m looking for their support,” the sheriff said.

In 2022, McGill was elected as Nye County’s top law enforcement officer after defeating incumbent sheriff Sharon Wehrly with 64.19% of the vote. McGill previously had a 26-year career with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. After retiring from Las Vegas law enforcement in 2013, he began as a Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

“I hope that the people that attend get to know me,” McGill added.

