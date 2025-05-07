Nye County Sheriff’s Department deputy promoted to Sgt.

Man who believed the ‘Mafia’ was after him flees deputies

Nye County Sheriff’s Department Former Deputy, now Sgt. Josette Dubois receives her Sgt. badge from Sheriff Joe McGill following her recent promotion within the department.

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy is reaping the rewards of her duties.

After more than seven years serving as a deputy, Josette Dubois was recently promoted to the rank of sergeant, and is now assigned to the patrol division in Pahrump.

Two past good deeds

During her time as deputy, Dubois was lauded in 2023 for her community efforts, going above and beyond her typical call of duty as she arranged a fundraiser among NCSO staff and purchased a new bicycle for a local boy after his bike was stolen.

She also arranged for a family going through hard times, to secure heating for their home, through the generosity of the NCSO staff.

At the time, as a result of her actions, Sheriff Joe McGill presented Dubois with an official NCSO Certificate of Appreciation for her selfless efforts.

Dubois has served in the line of duty for more than seven years with the department.

