News

Nye County Sheriff’s office closed to the public

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
March 19, 2020 - 3:26 pm
 
Updated March 25, 2020 - 7:00 am

As a response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, Nye County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Adam Tippetts said operations at the agency have been dramatically scaled back for the safety of the community and sheriff’s office staff.

“Consistent with Governor Sisolak’s emergency guidance for 30 days, most of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office services will be closed to the public,” Tippetts said in a video news release. “Evidence and records, including concealed weapons permits, will be closed until April 18th. Holders of concealed weapons permits will be provided a temporary permit through the mail. If you do not receive one within a week after expiration, notify the sheriff’s office at 775-751-7010. The civilian ride-along program will also be suspended until further notice.”

Tippetts also noted that sex offenders and other felons who must register during this time must pick up the registration packet in the public lobby, fill it out, and turn it in by sliding the completed packet under the public services window.

“Sex offenders and felons will be notified at a later date to come in for fingerprints and photographs,” he said. “The sheriff’s office is asking the citizens of Nye County to understand that this is a global health concern. The well-being of all of our residents and visitors should be taken seriously. A desk deputy has been assigned to provide services to you, in order to open new complaints and answer questions.”

While reminding community members to remain calm, Tippetts said that deputies are being dispatched to in-progress calls only.

“There is no need for panic,” he advised. “We will continue to update you as soon as more information becomes available. With the cooperation of everyone, the situation will pass with minimal impact.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

