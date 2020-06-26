Nye County Sheriff’s Office responds to face mask mandate

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandate on face masks in public spaces on Friday, the day the order went into effect.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nye County Sheriff's office Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

“The mandate focuses on Nevada businesses, and therefore Nye County businesses, to enforce that mandate,” the sheriff’s office said in a video statement on YouTube. “In Section 9, the governor has placed law enforcement sanctions to enforce his mandatory face mask directive. However, the implementation of that sanction includes a warning prior to taking any law enforcement action, which means that the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and staff will treat this directive in the same manner, and the same response given, during the nonessential business closure.”

Some exceptions include those with medical conditions that make it difficult to breathe, those with a disability that prevent them from wearing a face covering and children younger than 10 years of age.

The sheriff’s office said the “primary enforcement agencies for the mandate include local licensing agencies and OSHA.”

Under Sisolak’s order during the nonessential business closure, the sheriff’s office did enforce the order.

In a video release in mid-March on the nonessential business closure, Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said, “NRS202.595 makes it a gross misdemeanor or felony to perform any act or neglect any duty imposed by law. The governor has made it clear that you have a duty, imposed by law, under his emergency declaration. Nye County deputies will be taking enforcement action in accordance with his emergency declaration made March 20.”

That order went into effect on March 21, which lifted after Nevada entered Phase 1 of its reopening a the end of May and Phase 2 in June. Some businesses still haven’t returned under Phase 2.

