96°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nye County Sheriff’s Office responds to face mask mandate

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
June 26, 2020 - 12:29 pm
 

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandate on face masks in public spaces on Friday, the day the order went into effect.

“The mandate focuses on Nevada businesses, and therefore Nye County businesses, to enforce that mandate,” the sheriff’s office said in a video statement on YouTube. “In Section 9, the governor has placed law enforcement sanctions to enforce his mandatory face mask directive. However, the implementation of that sanction includes a warning prior to taking any law enforcement action, which means that the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and staff will treat this directive in the same manner, and the same response given, during the nonessential business closure.”

Some exceptions include those with medical conditions that make it difficult to breathe, those with a disability that prevent them from wearing a face covering and children younger than 10 years of age.

 

Declaration of Emergency Directive 025 Re Evictions.6!25!20 by Pahrump Valley Times on Scribd

The sheriff’s office said the “primary enforcement agencies for the mandate include local licensing agencies and OSHA.”

Under Sisolak’s order during the nonessential business closure, the sheriff’s office did enforce the order.

In a video release in mid-March on the nonessential business closure, Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said, “NRS202.595 makes it a gross misdemeanor or felony to perform any act or neglect any duty imposed by law. The governor has made it clear that you have a duty, imposed by law, under his emergency declaration. Nye County deputies will be taking enforcement action in accordance with his emergency declaration made March 20.”

That order went into effect on March 21, which lifted after Nevada entered Phase 1 of its reopening a the end of May and Phase 2 in June. Some businesses still haven’t returned under Phase 2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times
Death Valley reopens some roads, trails, campgrounds
Staff Report

Following guidance from the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities, Death Valley National Park is increasing recreational access according to the park’s phased reopening plan.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR)
Initial unemployment claims decline for 8th straight week
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 10,347 for the week ending June 20, down 273 claims, or 2.6 percent, compared to last week’s total of 10,620. This is the eighth consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims.

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The town of Pahrump's annual Fireworks Show lit ...
Fireworks Shoot Site opens
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The town of Pahrump announced that the Fireworks Shoot Site will be open on Friday and Saturday, from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County School District Board of Trustees has selec ...
Board taps Shillingburg for superintendent post
Staff Report

Following an extensive four-month search, the Nye County School District Board of Trustees has selected Warren Shillingburg as the superintendent of schools.

Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office Road separation is evident on U.S. Highway 95 near Coaldale i ...
US 95 reopens stretch damaged by earthquake
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation on Wednesday reopened U.S. Highway 95 between the U.S. Route 6 and State Route 360 junctions in Esmeralda and Mineral counties, a stretch of highway that averages approximately 2,300 vehicles daily.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Shoppers wear protective masks as they leave Albertsons ...
Sisolak mandates wearing face coverings in public
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday issued a mandatory face covering policy for all Nevadans and visitors by signing Directive 024.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The use of helicopters in rounding up wild horses and burro ...
Nye County takes stance against use of helicopters for wild horse gathers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s no secret that wild horse and burro advocates have been at loggerheads with the Bureau of Land Management for many years, protesting the methods utilized by that federal agency in its pursuit of management of these two species, but with little result.

Lexis Bray/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a valley youngster cooling off in the kid ...
Pahrump Community Pool looks to reopen mid July
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

While nothing is absolutely concrete as of yet, it appears that the Pahrump Community Pool’s 2020 season has been saved by a last-minute push to attract applicants to fill the required lifeguard and cashier positions. Training started this week and it is hoped that the pool will be able to open for the summer sometime in mid-July.