Nye County Sheriff’s Office seeks patrol deputy trainees

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a few good men and women to serve as patrol deputy trainees for Amargosa Valley, Beatty, Pahrump, Round Mountain, and Tonopah.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office is searching for candidates for patrol deputy trainees for Tonopah, Amargosa, Beatty, and other Nye County communities.

As stated on its website, the sheriff’s office offers paid training and full benefits including medical, dental and vision, a uniform allowance, and a take-home car for those living within the assigned area, along with paid vacation, and sick leave.

“The Nye County Sheriff’s Office also offers longevity pay and incentives for college and advanced training and experience,” the website noted. “On top of this, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office has incentive pay for special assignments such as investigator, K-9, SWAT, field trainer, and more.”

Compensation

The annual salary is currently $47,590 - $73,278.

The sheriff’s office also offers additional pay for college Education, P.O.S.T. certificates, specialty assignments, shift differential and longevity pay, the website says.

For additional information on the hiring process, contact Nye County Public Communications Manager Arnold Knightly at (775) 751-4282, or visit 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive, Suite 100.

Knightly may also be reached via email at aknightly@nyecountynv.gov