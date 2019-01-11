Nye County Social Services Fair approaching

January 16 is set to be a very informative day for residents of the Pahrump Valley who head out to Nye County’s 4th Annual Social Services Fair.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the scene at the 3rd Annual Social Services Fair, hosted by Nye County Health and Human Services, where attendees moved from booth to booth collecting free raffle tickets and getting to know the entities that serve the valley. The 2019 event is set for January 16.

Hosted by the Nye County Health and Human Services Department, this yearly event is rife with opportunity, not just for the attendees themselves, but also for the many organizations that will be exhibiting.

Connecting locals with needed resources is the goal. The event is to include dozens of booths filled with brochures, pamphlets, forms and facts, outlining the many services available to the public, including those for children and parents to seniors, veterans and everyone in between. Free raffles prizes will also be given away, adding a touch of excitement and fun to the educational event.

Last year, a total of 45 vendors gathered together to provide a myriad of information on local resources, ranging from mental health services and governmental programs to nonprofits dedicated to aiding the community and much more. Over 250 residents made their way through the event in 2018 and organizers are hoping for just such a large turnout again this year.

The 4th Annual Social Services Fair is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16 inside the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road in Pahrump.

For more information email Nye County Health and Human Services Eligibility Specialist Irene Dunlap at idunlap@co.nye.nv.us or call 775-751-7095.

