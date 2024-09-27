99°F
Nye County solar moratorium extended again

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Commercial-scale solar developers are eyeing land in Nye Co ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Commercial-scale solar developers are eyeing land in Nye County, leading officials to draft new regulations to address the industry. Those regulations are still pending however and a moratorium on the processing of renewable energy facility applications is in place.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Sweeping down the giant slide, a couple of Pahrump Fall Festi ...
Fall Festival fun — PHOTOS
Chris Cannon/RAM Remote Area Medical helps communities all over the world with free health care ...
Free clinic to offer medical, dental, vision care
Jury seated for Fiore wire fraud trial in Las Vegas
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Desert View Hospital's main entrance at 360 S. Lola Lane. T ...
Weigh in on the local state of healthcare
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
September 27, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

It’s been almost two years since Nye County instituted a renewable energy generation facility application moratorium and residents and developers alike have been awaiting the new county codes that will regulate the booming industry and reopen the door to processing those applications.

The wait will take just a bit longer, however, as the Nye County Planning Department continues crafting codes that will address the unique needs and viewpoints of each of its far-flung communities.

Set to expire last weekend, Nye County commissioners have again authorized an extension of time on the moratorium, pushing the termination date out to December 21.

“The ordinance is almost completed and ready to come before you… We’re asking for an additional 90 days just to get the whole public hearing process to get the ordinance adopted,” Nye County Principal Planner Steve Osborne told commissioners this month.

“Whereas, the Nye County Planning Department has received a number of inquiries related to the creation and zoning of renewable energy generation facilities, which has resulted in a number of comments and concerns being made by Nye County citizens and members of the general public,” the resolution authorizing the extension reads in part.

“And… the Nye County Planning Department is under development pressure with inquiries and issues related to renewable energy generation facilities,” the resolution continues. “And… the Nye County Board of County Commissioners have been reviewing the Nye County Code with respect to renewable energy generation facilities and changes may be necessary to protect the public health, safety and general welfare of the citizens… it would appear to be in the best interests of the citizens of Nye County for the Nye County Board of County Commissioners to pass a resolution providing for an additional temporary moratorium…”

This is far from the first extension of time granted for the moratorium, with three previous extensions as well, the last of which was approved in April. It was an action that was a source of frustration for the Tonopah and Round Mountain areas, which, unlike Pahrump, are much more open-minded about the interest of solar facility developers in the lands surrounding those communities.

At that time, Nye County Planning Director Brett Waggoner said he was anticipating a public hearing on the new ordinance in June but that never took place. Now, the new target date for the public hearing is sometime before the end of the year.

Nye County Commissioner Ron Boskovich made the motion to adopt the resolution extending the moratorium, which passed with all in favor.

The moratorium will expire December 21 or upon the approval of the new county codes addressing the industry.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

