Nye County warns high temperatures expected this weekend
Officials urge residents to stay safe as highs are forecast at over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
Warmer weather is heading to Southern Nevada and Nye County officials are urging residents to exercise safety this weekend.
“Heat-related emergencies are to be taken seriously. They can be life-threatening,” explained Scott Lewis, director of Nye County Emergency Management and Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue chief. “Therefore, preparedness is one of the most important considerations, including staying hydrated, staying in a cool environment.”
Temperatures in Southern Nye County will be about 10 degrees above normal and 5 degrees above in the Tonopah area by Saturday, with the potential of a heat advisory being called into effect from Friday through Sunday, according to a county announcement.
Lower temperatures may usher in by the end of the weekend, thanks to monsoonal moisture, the county added.
The Nye County Department of Emergency Management warns residents that extreme heat can cause dangerous illnesses related to warm temperatures when the body cannot cool itself.
Older adults, people with chronic conditions, outdoor workers, athletes, infants, children, and pregnant women are among certain groups that face a high risk of heat-related illness, the county explained.
For more information about extreme summer heat and safety tips, visit heat.gov.
Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com
The following forecast for temperatures in Pahrump is from the National Weather Service as of Tuesday, July 7 at 12:30 p.m.
- High near 106 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, July 10
- High near 107 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, July 11
- High near 104 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, July 12