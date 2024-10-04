82°F
Nye deputies eradicate large pot growing operation

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 4, 2024 - 5:10 am
 
Updated October 4, 2024 - 5:20 am

Two Nye County Sheriff’s deputies with strong olfactory senses located a large-scale marijuana growing operation in a remote area of Round Mountain in Northern Nye County.

As stated in a sheriff’s office social media post, Deputy Richard Rumker and Lt. Ricardo Ramirez responded to the illegal grow site on Sept. 30, at approximately 3:30 p.m., where upon arrival, they found upward of 2,000 plants in various states of growth.

Something in the air

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times that the sheriff’s department received information from an individual who reported they smelled the strong odor of marijuana in the area.

“The deputies located the parcel and could see the marijuana growing, at which time they sealed the premises and checked for anybody who was there,” McGill said. “While they were doing that, four individuals fled on foot.”

By the book

McGill also said the that the property was sealed off while the sheriff’s office applied for a search warrant.

During that time, additional deputies from Pahrump traveled to the site to assist with the eradication process.

McGill also made certain to note that marijuana can be legal grown if it is in within limitations.

“We cut down approximately 2,000 plants,” McGill said. “Some were as big as over six-feet tall.”

Good timing

During that time, McGill said that the property owner arrived on scene, where she spoke to deputies.

“She was not one of the individuals that fled on foot,” McGill noted. “She was interviewed, and based on all the circumstances, she will be charged for illegally cultivating marijuana. We also located various chemicals used in the growing process, some of which may be illegal for use in the U.S.”

Assistance arrives

During the 12-hour-long harvesting process, McGill said assistance was sought from the Tonopah Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Round Mountain Volunteer Fire Department.

“We asked them to respond so they could bring us some light towers,” McGill said. “They are solely volunteer firefighter crews and the majority of them all have full-time jobs, but they came out, gave us lights and assisted with the disposal of the product, so we greatly appreciate what they do for us.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

