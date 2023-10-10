74°F
Nye deputies kill suspect in shootout

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 10, 2023 - 8:15 am
 
A Nye County Sheriff’s patrol car in the yard behind their offices on Wednesday, Jan. 19 ...
A Nye County Sheriff’s patrol car in the yard behind their offices on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Pahrump, Nev. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a suspect following a long standoff that escalated on Sunday.

Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times that dispatchers initially reported a family disturbance in the area of Bunarch Road and Linda Street at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8.

When deputies arrived minutes later, he said, dispatchers were reporting that a person at the scene could have an unlawful gun.

Gunfight begins

“One of the parties in the family dispute, was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior felony conviction,” McGill said. “The suspect barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to exit.”

The suspect pointed a firearm at sheriff personnel at approximately 8:20 p.m. and a deputy shot the suspect, McGill said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff.

Neighborhood locked down

The Nye County’s SWAT team was summoned to the scene as the incident was unfolding, McGill said.

Neighbors were advised to remain indoors, he said, as members of SWAT converged upon the home and located the dead suspect.

No additional injuries were reported.

Additional information forthcoming

McGill said deputies knew the suspect from previous encounters with law enforcement. He did not provide any information on the individual’s name, age or gender.

“We’re still gathering our information,” he said, adding that more information would be available as early as Wednesday.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

