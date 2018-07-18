Nye sergeant’s condition is improving

There’s good news about the recovery of Nye County Sheriff’s Sgt. Duane Downing, who was struck by a vehicle back in May.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office Deputy Duane Downing's condition is improving since being admitted to UMC Trauma on May 21, according to Sheriff Sharon Wehrly. Doctors are now in the process of moving Downing to a rehabilitation facility. Downing was struck by a car while directing traffic during a vehicle fire in Tonopah. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office Candles illuminate Nye County Sheriff's Sgt. Duane Downing's sheriff's pickup truck at a vigil held Monday, May 28 in the town of Tonopah. Downing was injured a week earlier and remains hospitalized.

Lt. Eric Murphy said Downing, who works in Tonopah, is conscious and appears to be getting better every day while recovering at UMC Trauma in Las Vegas.

“They are now in the process of moving him to a rehabilitation facility,” Murphy noted. “It is a long road ahead, and any changes take time. The family is doing well, and I am in constant contact with his sister.”

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said she and staff are pleased to hear Downing is conscious and recuperating.

“We received that information from his family,” Wehrly said. “Of course he has all of the prayers and backing that we can possibly give him.”

Additionally, a GoFundMe account has been established to provide support for Downing’s family, as he continues to recover.

“I’m sure the Downing family would appreciate any kind of help that they could receive from the community,” she said. “The most important thing is that he is improving and we are very thankful for that.”

Downing, a 14-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, is a married father of three and also has four grandchildren.

He also serves as the chairman of the Tonopah Town Board.

On May 21, Downing was assisting with traffic control during a vehicle fire when he was struck by a vehicle.

Investigators from the Nevada Highway Patrol are handling the incident.

The GoFundMe account on behalf of Downing has raised more than $3,700.

