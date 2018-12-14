Nye Sgt. Downing welcomed home in Tonopah

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Duane Downing was welcomed home by his colleagues, friends and family and others who support his recovery.

Nye County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Duane Downing is welcomed home by colleagues, friends and family and others at the Tonopah Convention Center on Dec. 7, 2018.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Duane Downing was welcomed home by his colleagues, friends and family and others who support his recovery.

The event was held at the Tonopah Convention Center on Dec. 7.

Downing has been recovering from critical injuries he sustained nearly seven months prior from being struck by a vehicle while on duty on May 21.

