Nye Sgt. Downing welcomed home in Tonopah

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
December 14, 2018 - 7:00 am
 

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Duane Downing was welcomed home by his colleagues, friends and family and others who support his recovery.

The event was held at the Tonopah Convention Center on Dec. 7.

Downing has been recovering from critical injuries he sustained nearly seven months prior from being struck by a vehicle while on duty on May 21.

Watch for upcoming coverage in the Times-Bonanza newspaper edition and on our social media pages.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com

