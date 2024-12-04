Nye Sheriff’s office welcomes students for tour of facility

The event was designed to combine education, fun, and strengthen the bond between law enforcement and community youth.

Festival of the Season fundraising for hospice care - how to get tickets

Amy Veloz/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Students enjoyed a literal 'hands-on' experience during their exclusive tour of the sheriff's office.

Amy Veloz/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill welcomed nine Rosemary Clarke Middle School special education students to the sheriff's office for a full day of activities learning about the day to day operations of the agency late last month.

Nine Rosemary Clarke Middle School special education students got to experience a “Day in the Life” of Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other department staff late last month.

Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times that the adventure was part of a special field day for the students and a few faculty members.

The event was designed to combine education, fun, and strengthen the bond between law enforcement and community youth, by sharing the different programs and duties of the agency, McGill added.

“We all had a good time with that,” McGill said. “We were contacted by the school and asked if we could give the students a little tour of our substation, so we decided to make a day of it.”

McGill noted that the day began at the sheriff’s office, where the students snacked on doughnuts from Pink Box before visiting the facility.

“From there, they took a tour of dispatch and talked with detectives and got a little bit of information about what they do and how they do it,” he said. “They then went up to our range, where SWAT team members gave them a brief demo. They also got to check out the SWAT truck and some patrol cars.”

Following the tour, the students rode in school district vans to Petrack Park where they were treated to a demonstration involving the sheriff’s office K-9 units, learning about all of the duties of the dogs.

“The students learned about the dogs and what they do,” he noted. “We all finished off the day with lunch at McDonald’s.”

Throughout the day, McGill, along with other agency officials, stressed to the students the importance of law enforcement officers and how they are allies to all law-abiding citizens in the community.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com.