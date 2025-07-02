Officials urging safety this 4th of July

For those who want to detonate some fireworks on their own this holiday, the Pahrump Fireworks Shooter Site is the only place where non-safe-and-sane fireworks can be used legally. Anything that leaves the ground is considered unsafe due to potential fire risks to residences, businesses and property. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Independence Day is a time for celebration of freedom but every year, despite warning from officials all over the country, these celebrations are marred by tragic events. In the town of Pahrump, one of the most common consequences of the holiday partying is uncontrolled blazes that are sparked by the smoldering bits left over by fireworks.

Ahead of the holiday, local emergency response leaders are urging the community to keep the fireworks where they belong to prevent these incidents from interfering with the revelries this year.

“I just want to remind everyone to have a safe Fourth of July. It is dry out there and we’re going to continue to have elevated temperatures,” Pahrump Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis stated. “We’ve already had a number of brush fires this year. Please do not use fireworks in residential environments — utilize the Pahrump Fireworks Shooter Site and also come out and enjoy the professional show (at Petrack Park) on the Fourth of July.”

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill followed on Lewis’ heels, telling the public, “The Fourth of July is coming up and we don’t need people’s houses and barns and things burning down this weekend.”

He added that his department will have deputies patrolling on overtime for the holiday, asserting, “And their sole purpose is to write citations for illegal fireworks. Anything that goes ‘bang’ or shoots up into the air, is not legal to be used outside of the Pahrump Fireworks Shooter Site. Don’t use those in your neighborhoods, out on BLM land, any of that.”

Aside from following the law regarding the use of fireworks, Lewis also encouraged revelers to keep in mind their own physical health as they celebrate America’s birthday. Hot weather conditions such as the valley regularly experiences can quickly lead to heat exhaustion, heat stroke and other complications for those who aren’t careful.

“Make sure to stay completely hydrated and try to minimize your alcohol consumption. We want to make sure everybody is safe,” Lewis remarked.

The Pahrump Fireworks Shooter Site is located at 3770 Fox Ave., at the corner of Gamebird Road. The site is open July 2 and 3 from 7 p.m. to midnight and July 4 from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. Permits are required and can be purchased at any local fireworks store.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com