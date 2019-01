Traffic along Homestead Road was diverted following a two-vehicle crash between and silver pickup truck and blue SUV at the intersection of Manse Road late Monday morning.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times One person riding in a late model blue SUV was transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Homestead and Manse Roads just before 10 a.m. on Monday Jan 28. Nye County Sheriff's Office Deputies are investigating the exact cause of the crash.

At least one person was transported to Desert View Hospital with undisclosed injuries. Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the exact cause of the collision.