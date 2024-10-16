73°F
One injured in two-vehicle crash Bell Vista Avenue and Leslie Street

Pahrump emergency crews responded responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of B ...
Pahrump emergency crews responded responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Bell Vista Avenue and Leslie Street on Wednesday afternoon. At least one received nonlife-threatening injuries. (Laura Ann Robinson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 16, 2024 - 12:35 pm
 

One person was reportedly taken to Desert View Hospital after a two-vehicle collision Oct. 10 at the intersection of Bell Vista Avenue and Leslie Street.

At least five people were connected with the crash involving an SUV and a pickup, according to Nye County dispatch traffic.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage at the entrance of the Family Dollar store location.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is underway.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

