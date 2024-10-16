One injured in two-vehicle crash Bell Vista Avenue and Leslie Street
Both vehicles sustained significant damage at the entrance of the Family Dollar store location.
One person was reportedly taken to Desert View Hospital after a two-vehicle collision Oct. 10 at the intersection of Bell Vista Avenue and Leslie Street.
At least five people were connected with the crash involving an SUV and a pickup, according to Nye County dispatch traffic.
The investigation into the cause of the collision is underway.
