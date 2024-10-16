One injured in two-vehicle crash Bell Vista Avenue and Leslie Street

Both vehicles sustained significant damage at the entrance of the Family Dollar store location.

Pahrump emergency crews responded responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Bell Vista Avenue and Leslie Street on Wednesday afternoon. At least one received nonlife-threatening injuries. (Laura Ann Robinson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

One person was reportedly taken to Desert View Hospital after a two-vehicle collision Oct. 10 at the intersection of Bell Vista Avenue and Leslie Street.

At least five people were connected with the crash involving an SUV and a pickup, according to Nye County dispatch traffic.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage at the entrance of the Family Dollar store location.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is underway.

