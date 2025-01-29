One person transported to Desert View Hospital following structure fire on Sunday

She received medical care and was transported to the local hospital.

New program launched to improve access to maternal and prenatal care in Pahrump

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services One woman was transported to Desert View Hospital after structure fire breaks out along Tehachapi Avenue on Sunday Jan. 26. Investigation underway according to the Pahrump fire chief.

At least one person was transported to Desert View Hospital as a result of a structure fire on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that crews were dispatched to the 3900 block of Tehachapi Avenue, just after 7:30 a.m., where upon arrival, they found smoke showing from a double-wide manufactured dwelling.

Lewis noted that the condition of the occupant was initially reported as unknown at the time.

“We found that law enforcement and several civilians had escorted that person away from the residence,” he said. “She received medical care and was transported to the local hospital. The crews commenced an interior offensive attack and quickly controlled that fire with no further extension.”

Lewis went on to state that there was severe fire damage just inside the main front door of the house, thus firefighters had to be extremely careful due to a large hole on the floor of the home.

After crews searched the structure, they determined that there were no other occupants inside.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Suspicious fire

The day prior, fire crews were dispatched for another fire near the Holiday Inn Express off of Highway 160 at approximately 3:15 p.m.

“Initially, it was thought to be a power pole and fire, but it was reported to be a dumpster fire, instead,” according to Lewis. “Upon arrival, crews found an approximately a 10-by-15 foot shed that appeared to be used as a temporary residence, possibly by a person who was without shelter. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and determined that there was nobody entrapped inside.”

Lewis also said that while there were no reported injuries, the cause of the fire is under investigation.