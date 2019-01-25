One transported after Pahrump two-vehicle crash

One person was transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday, Jan. 15. The 10:14 a.m. crash occurred at the intersection of Mesquite Avenue and Blagg Road. The vehicles involved, a late model white Ford Mustang and gold Ford SUV, both sustained major body damage.

One person was transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday, Jan. 15. The 10:14 a.m. crash occurred at the intersection of Mesquite Avenue and Blagg Road. The vehicles involved, a late model white Ford Mustang and gold Ford SUV, both sustained major body damage.

The SUV’s airbag deployed as a result of the collision. The vehicle displayed California plates.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

