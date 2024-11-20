Ovation Physical Therapy opens south-side location in Pahrump

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Ovation Physical Therapy owner and therapist Stephen Schaefer and his wife, Lee, welcomed the community to tour the facility. Jeanne’s Hot Dogs provided food and Desert Shadows Band entertained the crowd at the event.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Jill Fishler (center) of the VFW food bank was given the ribbon cutting honors, watched by Ovation PT owner and therapist Stephen Schaefer (to the right of Fishler) and his staff, several members of the Chamber of Commerce, Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen, Debbie Forrest, and Miss Pahrump 2024 Lucy Smith (along with her attendees).

Pahrump welcomed Ovation Physical Therapy, its newest privately and locally owned clinic at a ribbon-cutting event Monday, Nov. 18.

The event included live performances by the Desert Shadows Band and hot dogs by Jeanne’s Gourmet Hot Dogs, and was attended by several members of the Chamber of Commerce, Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Debbie Forrest, Miss Pahrump 2024 Lucy Smith (along with her attendants), and Jill Fishler representing the VFW Food Bank, and who was given the honor of cutting the ribbon.

“We partnered with the VFW …with the food bank there,” says owner/therapist Stephen Schaefer. “We feel like we want to give back and honor our community and our vets.” Ovation provides a food and hygiene donation bin for the VFW food bank inside its facility.

“Quality, access and service,” were the three things Schaefer heard from local residents was lacking in Pahrump’s health care. “It takes maybe weeks to get into another therapy practice,” adds Schaefer, who says new patients will be seen within 48 hours of referral or sooner.

Schaefer says patients will see the same therapist every visit. Schaefer believes that the quality of service comes from building a relationship with the patient, “I want to be their therapist for life, not for just one episode of care.”

Ovation provides musculoskeletal therapy for problems with joints, muscles, tendons, ligaments, bones and cartilage, and accepts most major insurances, including Medicare. Eventually, Schaefer will include a licensed massage therapist.

Ovation Physical Therapy is located at the south end of town at 3610 S. Highway 160, Suite 202 (behind Red Apple Fireworks), and is open 6:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. weekdays, and by appointment on Saturdays.

For more information, call (702) 702-5564 or visit their website at www.ovationpt.com.