Pageant contestants to be introduced to Pahrump community

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pictured are the 2018 contestants for the Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant. A new crop of contestants will be taking the stage for the 2019 pageant this June and the community has the chance to meet them all before the big show during the organization's Meet and Greet on Friday.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the Nevada Silver Tappers performing for the large audience attending the Ms. Senior Golden Years USA Pageant Meet and Greet in 2018. This year's Meet and Greet is set for Friday, May 17.

The 2019 Ms. Senior Golden Years USA Pageant is only weeks away and the organization is gearing up for what is anticipated to be another exciting and entertaining event for the entire community.

In preparation for the big day, the ladies of Ms. Senior Golden Years will be holding their annual Meet and Greet on May 17, a pre-pageant event at which community members will have the chance to meet this year’s pageant contestants in person.

There are five women set to take the stage at this year’s pageant, including Marcia Walling, Carmen Murzyn, Betsie Sanders, Larraine Babbitt and Pennie Beccia. Doris “Dot” Aherns was one of the original contestants for this year as well but she, unfortunately, experienced an injury and will be unable to participate.

“They are really very lovely ladies and several are very talented,” Ms. Senior Golden Years member Mitzi Sears enthused. “I’m sure this will be a fun event and extremely entertaining.”

An announcement of the event encouraged the community to attend, reading, “So please mark your calendars, come to the Artesia Community Center where you will be treated to some great entertainment, desserts and the opportunity to greet these ladies and many more.”

The Meet and Greet is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 17 at the Artesia Community Center, 6601 Fox Ave. Admission to this event is free.

Of course, the Meet and Greet is just the beginning for these ladies and their journey will continue on June 8 when they take the spotlight at the Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant.

To be held in the Saddle West Showroom, the pageant will kick off at 7 p.m. on June 8 and will include all of the traditional elements that patrons have come to know so well, including the elegant evening gown segment, the energizing talent portion and even a bathing suit competition with the contestants donning swimwear from past generations.

In between the categories of competition, the audience will be treated to other performances as well, with past Ms. Senior Golden Years queens and queens’ court members often adding their special touch to the pageants each year.

Tickets for the Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant are $15 per person.

For more information or to reserve tickets for the Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant in June call 775-751-3468 or 775-727-9549.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com