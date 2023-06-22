83°F
News

Pahrump business claims worker embezzled $200k

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
June 22, 2023 - 1:53 pm
 
Nye County Detention Center Fidel Betancourt-Maldonado
A Pahrump man is under arrest after allegedly embezzling funds from his employer for more than seven years, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

The evidence

On June 20, Deputy John Tolle began an investigation at ABC Supply Co., 571 South Blagg Road, after he received information and evidence from the company’s loss prevention team.

The business sells roofing and other housing materials, and a representative for the company claims that Fidel Betancourt-Maldonado embezzled approximately $200,000 from them since 2012, according to the sheriff’s report.

More than a decade on the job

Betancourt-Maldonado was an employee at ABC Supply Co. for roughly 16 years.

“During his course of employment, Fidel was entrusted with placing orders, receiving funds, and conducting returns,” Tolle’s report stated. “Evidence provided to me showed Fidel had been issuing fraudulent returns and keeping the refunded money, converting it for his own personal gain.”

A confession

The report said that Tolle conducted an interview with Betancourt-Maldonado where he confessed to the crime.

“Fidel cited several reasons, including being underappreciated, needing the money for his family, and that it was easy,” according to the report. “Fidel explained he started taking the money sometime in 2016, and it was off and on.”

Additionally, the report stated that Betancourt-Maldonado was taken into custody for violation of Nevada Revised Statute 205.300, that being felony embezzlement of approximately $200,000 while he was employed and entrusted with the money to convert for his own personal gain against Nevada Revised Statute 205.300, Subsection “B.”

As a result of Tolle’s initial investigation, Betancourt-Maldonado was arrested and transported to the Nye County Detention Center, for alleged embezzlement of $100,0000 or greater.

Bail amount was set at $5,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

