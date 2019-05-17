Pahrump butterfly release brings remembrance of lost loved ones

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The butterflies were released in remembrance of lost loved ones. This was the 16th annual event.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Gavin Manley, home care clinical manager for the Pahrump office of Nathan Adelson Hospice, speaks during the 16th annual Celebration of Life Butterfly Release at the end of April. Manly gave the opening address at the event.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Richard Martin, Nathan Adelson Hospice chaplain, speaks during the 16th annual Celebration of Life Butterfly Release at the Calvada Eye at the end of April. Martin delivered an inspirational message during the event.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A look at the 16th annual Celebration of Life Butterfly Release at the Calvada Eye at the end of April. Butterflies were released in remembrance of lost loved ones.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Crowd members attended the 16th annual Celebration of Life Butterfly Release at the Calvada Eye on April 28 in the Pahrump community.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Roughly two dozen gathered at the Calvada Eye at the end of April for Nathan Adelson Hospice’s 16th annual Celebration of Life Butterfly Release.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Butterflies were released, at the end of April at the Calvada Eye, in remembrance of lost loved ones. The release is derived from a Native American legend.

Roughly two dozen people gathered at the Calvada Eye this spring for an annual butterfly release in remembrance of loved ones who have passed away.

Gavin Manley, home care clinical manager for the Pahrump office of Nathan Adelson Hospice, which produces the event, opened the 16th annual Celebration of Life Butterfly Release at the end of April that included an inspirational message from Richard Martin, Nathan Adelson’s chaplain in Pahrump.

“It is my privilege to join you this afternoon in honor of the memory of your loved ones that are no longer with us,” Manley said during the gathering. “I would like to thank all of our staff and volunteers who helped put this together.”

Virginia Fortier, business development representative for Nathan Adelson, told the “Story of the Butterfly” prior to the butterfly release — which was inspired by a Native American legend.

Carole Fisher, president and CEO of Nathan Adelson, stated in literature about the butterfly release event that “our ceremony today was inspired by a beautiful legend. In Native American culture, a wish whispered to a butterfly will be granted when it flies up into the heavens. Our wish is that this celebration of life helps you find peace and healing.”

“It is our hope that this day helps you on your journey of remaking life after loss,” Fisher was noted saying in the literature. “As we honor those we have lost and celebrate their lives, we can share in the healing process and help strengthen each other and our community.”

Nathan Adelson has been in Southern Nevada for over four decades and is the largest nonprofit hospice in the area. Nathan Adelson cares for more than 400 patients daily, according to a news release from the hospice.

They offer in-home hospice services in Pahrump and also have hospice services in Las Vegas, where the organization is headquartered.

The event was held April 28.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com