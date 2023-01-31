45°F
News

Pahrump cannabis customers can download ‘digital budtender’ for this dispensary

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 31, 2023 - 12:34 pm
 
Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times file photo The Source cannabis dispensary at the corner of Highway 160 and Homestead Road opened July 16, 2022. The Pahrump retail operation features a drive-thru and now offers a new app that allows customers to download a digital budtender.

Pahrump’s The Source marijuana dispensary has rolled out a new app for its customers.

Company officials last week said the mobile feature will help customers with their cannabis purchases here and at four other Source locations across Nevada.

Customer assistance

The business has launched the mobile app for both Apple and Android users.

The app is the first of its kind in Nevada and offers a virtual “budtender” to provide individually curated product recommendations, according to company officials.

“The Source’s new app, complete with a virtual sommelier named, Zippy, aims to help consumers in product selection beginning with a brief survey on desired effects, preferred form of consumption, price range and more, including the option to filter results based on specific terpenes.”

In addition to the custom curation of products, app customers will be prompted to complete a survey following their purchase, which records the individual’s experience with the products and uses that information to better align future curated selections.

The Source’s new app is powered by Terpli, an AI budtender intended to help dispensary customers select the best cannabis products that fit their desired effects, budget and more,” the release noted.

“Designed to effortlessly integrate with dispensary e-commerce platforms, Terpli’s Al-driven guide curates a selection of products customized in an online shopping experience,” the release noted. “The Source also has this integration available for customers on its website at thesourcenv.com/virtual-budtender.”

Customers can utilize The Source’s online ordering platform, including its new app, for pick-up in-store, curbside or delivery,” officials say.

For more information on online ordering or for typical operating hours, which vary by location, visit www.thesourcenv.com. Customers can also learn more about the company’s vision on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @WheresYourCAMP

To download The Source’s new mobile app, search “The Source Nevada” in your phone’s app store.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

