Pahrump CASA honored with Points of Light Award

F or abused and neglected children who have been removed from their homes and had their entire lives turned upside down, the world can seem a frightening, unstable place without someone at their side, dedicated to representing what is best for them. That is why Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASAs, are such a crucial part of the foster care system.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pioneer Territory CASA Advocate, peer coordinator and advocate coordinator Barbara Jorgenson was recently honored with a governor's Points of Light Award.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times CASA Barbara Jorgenson, with her husband Fred, pose for a photo with her new Points of Light Award.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 governor's Points of Light Silver Award for Community Leadership went to Pahrump's Barbara Jorgenson.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Shown is the certificate Barbara Jorgenson received commemorating her Points of Light Award.

For abused and neglected children who have been removed from their homes and had their entire lives turned upside down, the world can seem a frightening, unstable place without someone at their side, dedicated to representing what is best for them. That is why Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASAs, are such a crucial part of the foster care system.

In Pahrump, local resident Barbara Jorgenson is one shining example of these volunteers who give their time, energy and support to foster youth, providing them with a voice in the courts and a person they can count on during what can be a very turbulent time. Recently, Jorgenson was recognized for her years of hard work as a volunteer CASA, with an award from Nevada Volunteers, a nonprofit organization that hosts the Nevada Governor’s Points of Light Awards each year.

“Our very own Barbara Jorgenson, who is an advocate, peer coordinator and advocate coordinator here at Pioneer Territory CASA, just received the Silver Award for Community Leadership for the 2020 Governor’s Points of Light Awards,” an excited and obviously delighted Kathie McKenna, executive director for Pioneer Territory CASA, told the Pahrump Valley Times in late October. “Barb is very deserving of the award and I am proud that she is affiliated with our organization. I don’t know what we would do without her. She is definitely a shining star for our community.”

Jorgenson herself was quite please with the recognition as well, noting that while such awards are very heartwarming, the best reward for the work she does is the knowledge of a happy conclusion to the cases that she handles.

“I feel very proud and honored to have received the 2020 Governor’s Points of Light Silver Award. I have been a CASA for eight years and have enjoyed being a part of many children’s lives during that time,” Jorgenson said after the ceremony, which was held virtually this year due to COVID-19. “I provide each and every child their voice in the court. My recommendations have always been and will always be in the best interest of each child so sometimes that means the state and I have to agree to disagree, but it is what it is. Each child deserves to be happy, safe and have the chance to be a child, whether by reunification, adoption or guardianship. Each case I have had has ended joyfully, which is the only reward I could ever want.”

True to her nature, Jorgenson didn’t focus solely on her achievement either, but took the opportunity provided by the award to underscore the importance of the work all advocates do. She encouraged others to get involved so they too can make a difference in the lives of foster children. “I would ask that anyone who has a special place in their heart for children, to please consider becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate!” she concluded.

According to the Nevada Volunteers website, the Nevada’s Governor’s Points of Light Awards first took place in Oct. 2001. “Since that time, these awards have celebrated the extraordinary volunteer efforts of Nevadans across the state, highlighting regional impacts along with private and public partnership across the nonprofit and corporate sector,” the website details. “The Governor’s Points of Light Awards ceremony is Nevada’s most prestigious volunteer recognition event, celebrating Nevada’s brightest volunteers and volunteer organizations.”

To view the 2020 virtual award ceremony visit https://bit.ly/2TVHbjQ. The Community Leadership category begins at approximately 18 minutes into the video.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com