Pahrump celebrates the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Pahrump Valley marked MLK Day two events: the Pahrump MLK Scholarship Foundation hosted its 23rd Annual All People’s Luncheon and the Black Cow Coffee House celebrated with music and a guest speaker.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 23rd Annual All People's Luncheon saw its largest turnout ever this year, MLK Scholarship Foundation members reported, with over 125 residents gathering to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. and fundraise for scholarships.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Black Cow Coffee House was abuzz with energy and excitement as area residents celebrated the memory and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. with musical performances, speeches and plenty of community spirit.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was marked by the 23rd Annual All People's Luncheon, an event hosted by the Pahrump MLK Scholarship Foundation with the dual purpose of commemorating the occasion and raising funds to support its scholarship program for local high school seniors.

Monday, Jan. 20 was Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and residents of the Pahrump Valley turned out in force at two local events intended to honor the legacy of this civil rights activist.

King was born on Jan. 15, 1929 and lost his life on April 4, 1968 at just 39 years of age, the victim of assassination. Throughout his less than four decades of life, King became an American Baptist minister, eventually rose to become a well-known leader of the civil rights movement and was even awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. A powerful speaker, King’s words and vision are still a source of inspiration today. He was officially recognized with his own holiday in 1986 after a concerted, years-long push by King’s supporters.

Scholarship fundraiser sees big turnout

The largest local celebration of the holiday took place on Monday, with the Pahrump MLK Scholarship Foundation hosting its 23rd Annual All People’s Luncheon at Pahrump Community Church.

More than 125 people came together to support the foundation and its mission, helping to raise thousands of dollars that will be awarded to area high school seniors via scholarships to assist with their future educational pursuits.

“I always enjoy spending time with the students as they feel included and a part of something that’s beneficial to them,” MLK Scholarship Foundation member Dor’e Foskey told the Pahrump Valley Times afterward. “I asked Adelaide Bosket, who was the 2023 first runner-up for Miss Pahrump, to sing with me this year, because she was going to last year but fell sick and couldn’t perform. We sang the historic Black National Anthem in honor of MLK and I felt so honored that she joined me. We are happy to say that with all our efforts from our committee and members who organized the opportunity drawings, 50/50 raffle and our auction by one of the greatest auctioneers we’ve ever had, Ski Censke, we had a wonderful time.

“We raised an estimate of roughly $9,000 along with the other event we do in the year,” Foskey reported with evident delight. “This event had the biggest turnout thanks to Redell Samuels’ leadership and all of us who do our part. Special thanks to Robin and PVT photographer John Clausen for helping us keep the community informed about our events. And thank you to Daniel at Over the Hump Saver, who works so well with me on our ad book, and to the many donors, friends from other businesses and organizations, there are just so many to thank! I thank God for you all, everyone is greatly appreciated.”

High schoolers who are set to graduate this year can begin applying for the MLK Scholarship Foundation’s scholarship program in March, with winners to receive their award at a special presentation ceremony in May.

“We encourage students to go to the Gear-Up office at the school and ask their counselors to assist them,” Foskey noted.

For more information email MLKPahrump@icloud.com or call Foskey at 775-513-1552.

Camaraderie at the Black Cow

At the Black Cow Coffee House in Pahrump, the MLK Day festivities took place a couple of days before the holiday itself, on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Dozens gathered for an afternoon that was jam-packed with entertainment as a variety of singers and musicians took to the stage while attendees indulged in the coffee house’s offerings. A choir selection by Pahrump’s Second Missionary Baptist Church was one of the day’s featured performances and Tony Tone jazzed up the event with his musical talents as well.

Althea P. Jones took part in the Black Cow celebration, too. Jones, an Amazon best-selling author and president of GO Sounds Performing Arts Academy, along with holding the title of 2023 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen, offered some words on the meaning behind the day as the special guest speaker.

The Black Cow Coffee House, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information call 775-419-6592.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com