Pahrump Community Swimming Pool hours changing

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times
Staff report
June 13, 2025 - 4:56 am
 

The Pahrump Community Swimming Pool will adjust its weekday hours beginning Monday, June 16, to accommodate the summer swim lesson program.

Sign-ups for swim lessons are now closed.

Starting Monday, June 16:

Adult Swim (Monday–Friday): will shift slightly to 7 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

Open Swim (Monday–Friday): will now operate from noon – 5:45 p.m.

Weekend hours remain unchanged, with:

Adult Swim: (7 a.m. - 11 a.m.) open to anyone 18 or older

Open Swim: (noon - 6 p.m.) This event is open to everyone, but non-swimmers and children under the age of 11 must be accompanied by an adult.

The adjustment supports the safe and effective operation of swim lessons while continuing to offer ample access to community swim times.

The lessons are made possible through an annual Toddler Swim Grant from the Southern Nevada Chapter of the International Code Council.

Water aerobics classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.

For more information, visit the Community Pool web page at pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool.

