Pahrump Fairgrounds benefits from community block grants

Rural Nevada will receive $3,273,974 in Community Development Block Grant funding, including $550,000 in Pahrump, through a federal program administered by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

“These 16 awards and projects range from $12,229 for an extrication tool for the Ely Fire Department to $751,500 for a drainage project in Lincoln County,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “So important in all of this is the investment our rural Nevada communities make to our great state. I am glad to see that 102,657 Nevadans are estimated to benefit from these projects.”

Since 1982, when the state began administration of the program, more than $95 million has been awarded to rural Nevada communities.

The CDBG program enables local governments to undertake a wide range of activities intended to create suitable living environments, provide decent affordable housing and create economic opportunities, primarily for persons of low and moderate incomes. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development oversees the program and the Rural Community Development Division of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development administers the program for the state of Nevada.

“The next CDBG grant cycle is underway, and there are 27 rural cities and counties in Nevada that are eligible to apply for this annual funding opportunity,” said Michael Brown, GOED executive director.

Awards and projects in Nye County that received CDBG grants include $500,000 for the Pahrump Fairgrounds water and well system project and $50,000 for the Pahrump Fairgrounds environmental assessment project.

Projects in Carson City and Ely, Esmeralda, Lincoln, Lyon and White Pine counties also received grants: Esmeralda County Emergency Generator Project worth $360,000, benefitting 1,135 Nevadans and Esmeralda County Goldfield Historical Street Rehabilitation Project, Phase III worth $425,000, benefitting 555 Nevadans.