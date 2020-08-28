88°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump forecast to stay in the triple digits

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
August 28, 2020 - 2:23 pm
 
Updated August 28, 2020 - 2:26 pm

High temperatures in the Pahrump Valley will stay in the triple digits through the weekend and into next weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast also calls for winds from 5-8 miles per hour on Friday night and into the weekend.

The National Weather Service’s outlook:

Today: Sunny, high near 103, overnight low around 74

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 102, overnight low around 71

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 100, overnight low around 69

Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 100, overnight low around 70

Tuesday: Sunny, high near 101, overnight low around 70

Wednesday: Sunny, high near 103, overnight low around 72

Thursday: Sunny, high near 106

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Photo courtesy of Holabird Western Americana Collections Native, general Americana and countles ...
Americana Pow-Wow auction now underway
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Area residents and beyond now have the opportunity to get their hands on true American memorabilia, as the Holabird Western Americana Collections is hosting a five-day Americana Pow-Wow live auction.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County School District officials lauded a recent $34,0 ...
School district receives ‘distance learning’ funding
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Just in time for the resumption of studies at area schools amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Nye County School District has received much-needed financial assistance for students who will be participating in “distance learning” from their homes.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The most recent Homeless Wraparound event took place on Satu ...
Wraparound event helps aid Pahrump’s homeless
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On a hot and sultry morning in the Pahrump Valley, the NyE Communities Coalition threw open the doors of its Activities Center for the Community Crisis Intervention Committee, which was hosting an event geared toward helping out some of the valley’s most vulnerable persons, the homeless.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times You can make delicious heat-and-eat burritos ...
A cool secret for heat-and-eat burritos
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Life is complicated, right? This year has been particularly complicated. So, I’m suggesting we make one thing very uncomplicated. Let’s put lunch on autopilot. Honestly, making lunch is the last thing you want to hold you up in the middle of the day.

U.S. Census Bureau 2020 census workers are easy to identify, with each carrying an ID badge and ...
Nye County residents reminded 2020 Census still underway
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Earlier this month, the U.S. Census Bureau kicked off the follow-up phase for the 2020 census, with census takers, known as enumerators, starting the arduous but very necessary task of knocking on the doors of households that have not yet responded to the 2020 census.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Contained in the backup information for the Nye County Comm ...
Several proposals floated for development block grant program in Nye
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The end of 2020 may still be four months off but Nye County already has its eye on potential projects to pursue in 2021, with the county in middle of the process that will determine exactly how its next round of Community Development Block Grant funding will be put to use.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 Remote Area Medical Clinic in Pahrump is scheduled ...
Pahrump Remote Area Medical Clinic goes appointment-only
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For the past four years, the annual Remote Area Medical Clinic has brought hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of free medical services to the residents of Pahrump and the surrounding areas and despite major challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event is shaping up to do just the same.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Senior Nutrition Program ha ...
Beatty Town Board supports area seniors
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

On Aug. 24, the Beatty Town Advisory Board voted to pay the first year’s utilities for the Beatty Senior Center once it is operated by Beatty Seniors Inc.

Getty Images Be cautious of unsolicited health care fraud schemes through emails, phone calls ...
More warnings issued for COVID-19 schemes
Staff Report

Federal, state and local law enforcement are on high alert to investigate reports of individuals and businesses engaging in a wide range of fraudulent and criminal behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the U.S. Department of Justice is urging citizens to be wary of criminal activity.