Pahrump forecast to stay in the triple digits

High temperatures in the Pahrump Valley will stay in the triple digits through the weekend and into next weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast also calls for winds from 5-8 miles per hour on Friday night and into the weekend.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal Peter Vukasin snaps a photo at Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park as temperatures reached 127 degrees on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. The forecast high for Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, is 112, according to the National Weather Service.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Las Vegas Valley weather forecast calls for sunny skies, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and light winds through Thursday. A cold front will drop high temperatures closer to 80 next weekend.

The National Weather Service’s outlook:

Today: Sunny, high near 103, overnight low around 74

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 102, overnight low around 71

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 100, overnight low around 69

Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 100, overnight low around 70

Tuesday: Sunny, high near 101, overnight low around 70

Wednesday: Sunny, high near 103, overnight low around 72

Thursday: Sunny, high near 106