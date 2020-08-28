Pahrump forecast to stay in the triple digits
High temperatures in the Pahrump Valley will stay in the triple digits through the weekend and into next weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast also calls for winds from 5-8 miles per hour on Friday night and into the weekend.
The National Weather Service’s outlook:
Today: Sunny, high near 103, overnight low around 74
Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 102, overnight low around 71
Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 100, overnight low around 69
Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 100, overnight low around 70
Tuesday: Sunny, high near 101, overnight low around 70
Wednesday: Sunny, high near 103, overnight low around 72
Thursday: Sunny, high near 106