Pahrump glove factory finally moving forward

The facility will provide several hundred local jobs, with an average wage of just over $29 per hour.

Area resident and senior advisor to Alka Products LLC, Bill Hockstedler discusses the glove factory project that is planned for land northeast of the Pahrump Landfill, a project that is said to provide hundreds of well-paying jobs for local residents. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

In recognition of the impact the factory is hoped to have on the economy both in Pahrump and the state as a whole, several state officials provided certificates for those who have helped usher in the Alka Glove Manufacturing Facility. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Officials representing the Alka Glove Manufacturing Facility hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, June 11 on the bare land where the new factory will be built, located on Avenue of the Stars, just north of Mesquite Ave. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

After years of work and dedication to the effort to make the Alka Glove Manufacturing Facility a reality, the company is readying for construction to commence within the next three months and applications are already being accepted for the hundreds of jobs that will be available. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

“Today isn’t just about breaking ground – it’s about making history. This factory will bring jobs, economic growth and a significant step toward reviving manufacturing in America.”

This statement from Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce board member Tuan Pham underscored the overall atmosphere at the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Alka Glove Manufacturing Facility, held Wednesday, June 11 in Pahrump.

A project that has been in the works for roughly three years, the Alka glove factory is planned as a 107,000-square-foot manufacturing plant situated on a large parcel at 2100 N. Avenue of the Stars, off of Mesquite Avenue, northeast of the Pahrump landfill. The facility will produce medical-grade, nitrile gloves for use in the healthcare industry. Officials with Alka Products LLC are estimating the facility will provide several hundred local jobs, with an average wage of just over $29 per hour. Construction on the factory is slated to begin within the next three months and is anticipated to finish in the summer 2026.

Southwestern Central Regional Economic Development Authority Executive Director Paul Miller and assistant director Donna Corey have been working closely with Alka Products LLC to usher in the factory and they welcomed the morning’s guests. Along with company officials, local dignitaries such as Nye County Commissioner John Koenig and Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II were in attendance, as were SWCREDA board president Roy Mankins and representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration and U.S. Dept. of Agriculture.

“This has been pretty rough, trying to get through all of the various business development processes that are required by the county and state,” Miller stated as he took to the podium amid a very warm and windy Wednesday morning.

He noted that over the course of his career working under the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development, he has been involved in seven other large-scale projects similar to the glove factory but each of them eventually folded to their challenges. However, the dedication shown by Alka Products Founder and CEO Andrew Hoàng and company vice president, his wife Jenny Truong, as well as Alka Products volunteer senior advisor Bill Hockstedler, has his optimism soaring.

“This is what Pahrump deserves,” Miller declared. “So, support it, be behind it and provide it all the necessary help that you can, because this is going to be something magnificent.”

Hockstedler is known figure in the valley, having run for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in 2022 and Nevada Senate District 19 in 2024. Aside from his political pursuits, he is an Air Force veteran and member of the Nye County Sheriff’s Auxiliary. On the medical end of his career, Hockstedler is the vice president of Strategic Development for Mayo Clinic/Ambient Clinical Analytics, focusing on the fight against sepsis.

Much of his remarks centered on addressing certain controversies associated with the project, first emphasizing that contrary to rumors that have been circulating, the Alka Glove Manufacturing Facility workforce will consist primarily of local residents. The project does include the EB-5 program but this a specific immigration program that is only open to foreign investors who invest a significant amount of capital in a U.S. business that creates jobs for American workers.

“These good-paying jobs are provided for local community people. These are not jobs that will be going to people from overseas, we’re not going to be bringing in people from China or other countries,” Hockstedler asserted. “I want to make sure that everybody in Nye County recognizes that.

“This will be the second largest employer in the community,” Hockstedler continued - the largest being Nye County itself. “We anticipate between 390 to maybe 500 jobs. The factory is going to run five to six lines, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year… producing 1.2 billion gloves a year. And that’s just a dent in what the U.S. needs.”

As to finding staff with the right skill set, Great Basin College is reportedly going to work with Alka Products to develop courses to certify factory workers.

“There will be jobs starting at $26 and up, and that’s really good for Nye County. It’s going to be a big economic boost to our tax base and it’s going to improve the quality of living for everybody in the county, whether you work at the factory or not,” Hockstedler stated.

On another topic that has been stirring controversy, he touched on the water system that will be utilized at the plant, explaining that it will be a closed-loop system that will recycle and repurpose much of the water. Any remaining discharge will be treated by Great Basin Water Company.

“This is an FDA approved plant, so all of the regulations will be adhered to. From the way that we employ people, legally, the way that the chemicals are dealt with, the storage and transportation, all of the things that go into this factory will be in compliance with state, federal and local regulations,” he assured. “So, there will be very little impact on the community from an environmental standpoint and everything to gain from the economy that this plant can provide.”

Before everyone gathered to cut the ribbon, several certificates of recognition by state officials, such as Nevada Assemblywoman Susie Lee and Nevada Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony, were presented as well, highlighting the support the project has seen at the state level.

“This venture is my lesson learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting our commitment to revitalizing U.S. manufacturing,” Hoang explained as the ceremony drew to a close.“Our factory is not just about creating local jobs but also about making significant contributions to the economic development of Pahrump, Nye County and Nevada, bringing hope and optimism to the community.”

Anyone interested in applying for a position at the Alka Glove Manufacturing Facility should email a detailed resume to info@AlkaProductsLLC.com

For more information contact Andrew@AlkaProductsLLC.com or Jenny@AlkaProductsLLC.com

