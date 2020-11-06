61°F
Pahrump GriefShare heading into next 13-week cycle

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
November 6, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The Pahrump chapter of the non-denominational, international organization GriefShare is coming up on the conclusion of its current 13-week cycle and is setting its sights on its next round of sessions, as well as three very special seminars, all geared toward helping those who are grieving over the loss of a loved one through their journey from mourning to joy.

This Saturday, Nov. 7, GriefShare will commemorate the completion of its most recent 13-week cycle with its Celebration of Life event, set for noon to 2 p.m. This event is open to all who have attended GriefShare, whether during the most recent cycle or at any time in the past.

From 1 to 3 p.m. the following Saturday, Nov. 14, Pahrump GriefShare will delve into the topic of what is considered to be one of the hardest losses in life for a person to handle, with its Loss of a Spouse session. “This is a one-time video for all who have experienced the loss of a spouse,” group leader Marcia Savage stated. “It can help to show what GriefShare is about and explain the program.”

With both Thanksgiving and the Christmas season looming, GriefShare will also take on another tough subject during two special sessions geared toward surviving the holidays.

“Wondering how you will survive the weeks surrounding the holidays, knowing that everything has changed and that happy memories from past years can’t be recreated?” a flyer for these special sessions reads. “Our Surviving the Holidays seminar is especially for people who are grieving a love’s one’s death.”

The first Surviving the Holidays session is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21 and the second is set for Saturday, Dec. 19. Both sessions will begin at 1 p.m. and conclude at 3 p.m.

Those who wish to participate in Loss of a Spouse or Surviving the Holidays will need to register beforehand so that a workbook, which costs $5, can be available for each participant.

Pahrump GriefShare will soon be starting its next 13-week cycle as well, with session one scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. Each session in the 13-week cycle encompasses three specific aspects of the GriefShare model, including a video, support group discussion and a personal workbook in which members can record their thoughts, feelings and emotions as they proceed through the program. All of the sessions are self-contained, meaning a person can join GriefShare at any point during the 13 week cycle and simply catch up on any missed videos during the next cycle.

For a detailed overview of the dates for each of the 13 upcoming sessions visit www.griefshare.org and enter zip code 89048. The cost to participate in the 13-week cycle is $15 which covers the price of the personal workbook.

GriefShare is currently meeting in person and all of the sessions in Pahrump take place at the host venue of Central Valley Baptist Church, 3170 S. Blagg Road. However, for those who may not be able to attend on site, Zoom meet is available. All participants attending in person must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

For more information or to pre-register for GriefShare’s next 13-week cycle or either of its upcoming special seminars call Savage at 775-253-0201 or Sharon Colt at 775-622-5494.

Previous coverage with additional details on GriefShare can also be found at www.pvtimes.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

