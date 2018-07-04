Pahrump grocer closes up shop

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A local grocer closed up shop at the end of May, according to reports on social media. Grocery Surplus, which was in business for about 20 years at 1190 E. Highway 372, Suite 8, closed at the end of May, according to the reports.

A local store owner closed up shop , leaving questions for some locals.

A store known as Grocery Surplus, which was first licensed by the town of Pahrump in 1998, closed its doors at the end of May, according to reports on social media. According to the town of Pahrump’s list of active business licenses, the store’s primary contact was listed as Paula Dewitt for the grocery once at 1190 E. Highway 372, Suite 8.

Remnants of what once sat at the Highway 372 location are still prevalent with signs still hanging about canned and frozen goods. Adjacent to those signs that once brought shoppers out, there now sits for lease signs.

A Facebook page for the store is no longer active.

The Pahrump Valley Times attempted to locate Dewitt but has been unsuccessful.

The landlord of the retail plaza where Grocery Surplus was a tenant said there was no forwarding information left with the office.

Times readers have been asking about the store’s status, and reporters at the publication have been actively looking into the now-closed retail store.

