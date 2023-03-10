61°F
weather icon Drizzle
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump Holiday Task Force gearing up for Community Easter Picnic

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
March 10, 2023 - 9:00 am
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from 2019 shows two youngsters with the East ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from 2019 shows two youngsters with the Easter Bunny at the Community Easter Picnic. This year's Easter celebration is set for Saturday, April 8 at Petrack Park.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Holiday Task Force hosts four community events e ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Holiday Task Force hosts four community events each year, honoring Easter, the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force has just one mission, that of bringing the community together for holiday celebrations throughout the year, and with Easter less than a month away, the nonprofit group is gearing up for its next big shindig.

Holding a committee meeting on Monday, March 6, members of the holiday task force spent time discussing the upcoming Community Easter Picnic. This event will offer everyone in Pahrump and the surrounding areas the opportunity to spend the holiday enjoying fun family activities as well as a freshly grilled lunch, all free of charge.

As detailed by the Community Easter Picnic flyer, the event will include, “Hamburgers and hot dogs, kettle corn and cotton candy, fun activities for kids and adults, rides on the children’s train, pictures with the Easter Bunny, exhibitors for families and kids and much, much more!”

The holiday task force’s Easter event is one that regularly draws large crowds and having an abundance of individuals, organizations and businesses chipping in to make its happen is crucial. The task force is a nonprofit organization operated on an all-volunteer basis, so every single donation, be it monetary or otherwise, goes directly toward supporting the task force’s quarterly holiday gatherings.

The holiday task force needs more than just donations to make its events a success, however, with in-person participation another important aspect.

The Community Easter Picnic relies on vendors to distribute the colorful, candy-filled eggs that the valley’s children will be so eager to receive, some of which may even come with a special surprise for the recipient. The Easter picnic also presents area businesses and organization with the chance for exposure while handing out those delightful eggs, so participation is a win for all involved.

This year, the Community Easter Picnic is being sponsored by the task force, along with the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, or PDOP, and Joe’s Sanitation. Several vendors are already set to take part but the task force is always looking to increase participation.

“We would love to have your organization come and share your information at this great event,” information from the task force reads. “We are asking each organization to provide an activity or game at each table for the children’s enjoyment. We’ve had 30-plus organizations come out in the past and we are looking to have even more this year! So please consider joining us for a fun day in the park with our community.”

The deadline to sign up as a vendor for the Easter picnic is April 1. Forms can be requested by emailing PahrumpHolidayTaskForce@gmail.com

In addition to the Easter-time fun, the Community Easter Picnic is incorporating a charitable effort. The task force is asking attendees to bring along some canned goods for a food drive, with all items collected to go to the Nevada Outreach Training Organization, which offers variety of services for those struggling in the community.

The Community Easter Picnic is set for Saturday, April 8 at Petrack Park. Activities will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 2 p.m.

For more information email PahrumpHolidayTaskForce@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Zillow Residents of Nevada who'd like to purchase their own home in Nye County have the opportu ...
BUY IN NYE: 61-year-old woman is first to become homeowner through rural housing program
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The program is geared toward first-time homebuyers, or those who have not purchased at home in the last three years and provides up to $16,000 in down payment assistance to finance the purchase of single-family units, townhomes, condos and manufactured homes. The minimum credit score for the program starts at 640.

4-year-old found at intersection nearly naked and running
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump parents of the child have been charged with child abuse and neglect. Deputies say they contacted a social worker to investigate and found conditions in the boy’s home unsuitable for him and the seven other kids who lived there.

Chris Cannon/RAM Remote Area Medical's Tonopah Clinic took place last weekend, offering free ge ...
First-ever free clinic treats 179 patients in Tonopah – PHOTOS
By Robin Hebrock Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

This past weekend was life-changing for many living in and around the town of Tonopah, with Remote Area Medical bringing its free, pop-up health care clinic to the community for the very first time.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Nye County Commissioners Ron Boskovi ...
County backs down on water levy
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For more than six decades, the Nevada State Engineer’s Office has collected revenue from a special levy on all taxable parcels in the Pahrump Valley but last year, Nye County officials took a stand against the assessment and declined to approve a resolution necessary to authorize the collection of that special levy.

Richard Stephens/Pahrump Valley Times file Pahrump Fire Chief Scott Lewis speaks to attendees a ...
QUIT OR BE FIRED: Firefighters union calls for Pahrump chief to resign
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Members of Pahrump Valley Firefighters IAFF Local 4068 are calling for Pahrump Valley Fire Rescue Chief Scott Lewis to resign — or face being fired — citing a 56-point list of health, safety and mismanagement concerns drafted by local union members. The union has now expressed two votes of “no confidence” in their leader.

Natural Bridge trail offers sweeping views of Death Valley's salt flats. (Natalie Burt/Special ...
Superbloom or not, Death Valley beckons in springtime — PHOTOS
By Natalie Burt Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Fields of ephemeral wildflowers aren’t expected this year at Death Valley, but the nearby national park’s rock-solidly stunning geology never takes time off.