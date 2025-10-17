Pahrump Honors Charlie Kirk — PHOTOS

“His impact is going to be long lasting,” Nevada State Assemblyman and Minority Floor Leader Greg Hafen II told the Pahrump Valley Times after the event concluded. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

On Tuesday, Oct. 14, at the Calvada Eye, despite some light rain and cold temperatures, a large group attended an event to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk as part of the National Day of Remembrance.

“I appreciate every single person coming out here and taking the time out of their day. We did it at 5:30. A lot of people have families. It’s dinnertime. They just got off of work, but they made a point to come out here and give respect to Charlie,” said Stacie Hiebert, one of the ceremony’s organizers, after the remembrance.

As the event’s 5:30 p.m. start time neared, more and more people arrived. Eventually, a large group of approximately 120 people gathered around the stand with Kirk’s portrait. A majority of the crowd was wearing Kirk and Trump hats and shirts. LED candles and American flags were handed out to those who attended.

“His impact is going to be long-lasting,” Nevada State Assemblyman and Minority Floor Leader Greg Hafen II told the Pahrump Valley Times after the event concluded. “What he was trying to do is encourage debate and conversation.”

Kirk founded Turning Point USA, or TPUSA, a conservative political organization primarily designed for high school and college students. The prominent Republican activist was well known on social media for his debates with students at universities and colleges across the nation.

“When I do my job as the assemblyman, I want to hear both sides of the issues. I may have my position, but I want to know the information. I could be wrong. Prove me wrong,” Hafen explained. “Provide me the information that shows me that your position is the right one and that’s something that Charlie Kirk was doing day in and day out.”

Alongside Hafen, other Nye County dignitaries took part in the remembrance ceremony. Chairman of the Nominating Committee for the Nevada State Republican Party, Joe Burdzinski, provided opening and closing statements. Former Commissioner Frank Carbone led the Pledge of Allegiance. Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church Deacon Rick Minch led a prayer. District 5 Vice Chair Debra Strickland shared words about Kirk’s impact.

“He really helped when he spoke at UNLV and up in Reno and then really helped bring the vote out for President Trump here in Nevada,” Burdzinski said after the remembrance. “I don’t think if Charlie wasn’t doing what he was doing and Turning Point wasn’t available, I’m not sure Trump necessarily would have won.”

Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Twenty-two-year-old Tyler James Robinson was arrested as the suspect in Kirk’s murder after the Utah resident surrendered himself to authorities.

“Hopefully we keep going forward,” audience member Diane Davis said. “That’s what this is all about, is to turn our country around and make it what it once was. And that’s what Charlie wanted.”

In late September, after Kirk’s passing, a National Day of Remembrance was set for the right-wing advocate’s birthday. It was passed through resolutions in both the House and Senate. House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana and Sen. Rick Scott of Florida sponsored resolutions in their respective chambers. Then, on Oct. 14, President Donald Trump, in a proclamation, declared Tuesday a National Day of Remembrance for Kirk.

“I think so many times, at least in my past, conservatives have been afraid to stand up for what they believe,” said attendee Jeannie Kay. “I think that that’s what Charlie has really taught us, that we need to stand up for what we believe is our morals and our standards to make our nation the great nation that it used to be.”

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Oct. 14, President Trump awarded Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom. His wife, Erika Kirk, and recently appointed TPUSA CEO, accepted the award on behalf of her husband.

