Pahrump locals earn achievements after graduation

Pahrump locals are leaving their mark far and wide as they pursue exciting endeavors after graduating high school in the valley. Below is a list of Pahrumpians who have recently made achievements at their respective institutions.

University of Maryland Global Campus

Sean Kennedy of Pahrump earned an associate of arts degree from the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) in fall 2025.

“Kennedy was one of more than 6,400 students worldwide who earned degrees from UMGC in the fall 2025 term,” read a UMGC press release.

In addition to earning an associate’s degree, Kennedy was also named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at UMGC.

“To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC,” stated another UMGC press release.

University of Alabama

Sasha Strain was named to the University of Alabama’s (UA) president’s list for the fall 2025 semester.

“A total of 15,388 students enrolled during fall semester 2025 at the University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s),” stated a UA press release. “These driven students are making waves across UA’s more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.”

The dean’s and president’s lists at UA recognize full-time undergraduate students.

Navy Recruit Training Command

Pahrump native Dylan Wright graduated Navy recruit training in late January at Recruit Training Command (also known as Navy boot camp) in Great Lakes, Illinois.

Wright graduated eighth out of 988 recruits and is now at Navy A School in Pensacola, Florida, with plans of becoming an aviation rescue swimmer.

