Pahrump locals earn honors at universities across America

College students from Nye County’s largest community were recognized for their achievements during the Fall 2025 semester.

Recent press releases from Utah Tech University, Southern New Hampshire University, and Pennsylvania Western University shared the news of Pahrump locals earning spots on honors lists for their grades during the fall 2025 semester. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Across the country, Pahrump natives are making an impact in higher education. Below is a compilation of Pahrumpians who earned honors at their respective universities for their achievements during the fall 2025 semester.

Southern New Hampshire University

According to a press release, these students at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) hailing from Pahrump were named to the fall 2025 Dean’s List:

■ Isis Jackson

■ Jasmin Minor

■ Beverly Taylor

“Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List,” explained the SNHU press release.

Another SNHU press release shared the news of more Pahrump natives being honored at the school. These students were named to the fall 2025 President’s List:

■ Justin McDaniel

■ Alex Straka

■ Cecilia Lee

“Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List,” stated an SNHU press release.

Utah Tech University

In one of Nevada’s neighboring states, these students from Pahrump earned fall 2025 Dean’s List honors at Utah Tech University (Utah Tech), per a press release:

■ Ian Kingsley

■ Kasen Moore

■ Kyle McDaniel

“Students at Utah Tech University showcased exceptional academic performance during the fall 2025 semester, with 1,071 students earning Dean’s List honors,” informed a Utah Tech press release. “To qualify, students had to earn a 3.5 to 3.89 GPA and complete at least 15 credits.”

According to an additional Utah Tech press release, these Pahrump locals earned fall 2025 President’s List honors for attaining a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher while completing at least 15 credits:

■ Aliya Bolton

■ Carter Nygaard

■ Shelby Howard

“Congratulations to our outstanding students whose dedication and sustained effort have earned them a place on the honor roll,” said Dr. Chris Guymon, interim provost and vice president of academic affairs at Utah Tech University, in the press release.

Pennsylvania Western University

At Pennsylvania Western University California (PennWest California), undergraduate student Gracie Jones of Pahrump, was named to the school’s Dean’s List for earning a semester GPA of 3.4 while taking at least 12 credits.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com