News

Pahrump man arrested for pooping in public

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 9, 2023 - 1:32 pm
 
Updated February 9, 2023 - 1:45 pm
Nye County Detention Center
Nye County Detention Center Antony Windholz

A Pahrump man was charged Tuesday with indecent exposure after witnesses reported him pooping in public.

Deputy Landen Rowland responded to the area of Pahrump Valley Boulevard and East Street after dispatchers received several calls about a man pooping on the side of the road just after 2:30 p.m., on Feb. 7, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

“Upon arrival, I contacted a male matching the description, who I know through prior experience as Antony Windholz,” Rowland’s report noted. “I asked Antony why people were calling the sheriff’s office about him. He advised that he was pooping on the side of the road.”

The report went on to state that dispatch received three separate phone calls from passing motorists regarding the issue.

“All three callers witnessed Antony expose his penis to defecate,” Rowland said. “Antony was placed under arrest for indecent exposure as he exposed his private areas in a public place to defecate and urinate.”

Following Rowland’s initial investigation, Windholz was transported to the Nye County Detention Center without further incident.

Bail amount was set at $2,000.

The report did not indicate who cleaned up Windholz’s droppings.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

