Pahrump man arrested for reporting ‘non emergencies’ to sheriff’s office dispatch

Man is facing charges after calling the sheriff’s office non-emergency line multiple times to report non-emergencies.

A man is facing charges after allegedly calling the sheriff’s office non-emergency line multiple times to report that strangers were on his property and inside his home on two consecutive days.

Turns out, those people were possibly figments of his imagination after a sheriff’s office investigation.

As stated in the initial investigation and arrest report, Deputy Alec Brian responded to Ryan Stiles’ residence on Nov. 15, at approximately 3:22 a.m., where an ADT Security System alarm had been activated.

ADT is a company that provides security alarm systems to residential homes and businesses.

Deputy responds

“I arrived on scene and contacted Ryan Stiles, who told me there were people inside his garage stealing items,” Brian’s report stated.

“I confirmed this was untrue, as Ryan has consistently been reporting false emergencies.”

The report also said Stiles called the non-emergency line to report people on his property and inside his residence the day prior at 8:31 p.m., where another deputy responded and found no emergency existed at the time.

Stiles, according to Brian, then called the non-emergency line to report people on his property and inside his residence at 12:03 a.m.

Much ado about nothing

Again, the responding deputy arrived and found no emergency existed on the property.

“Additionally, Ryan has used his ADT Security System to request a deputy response on Nov. 15, at 2:03 a.m., 2:05 a.m., 3:22 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. where all incidents were found to be false,” Deputy Brian’s report noted.

A search was subsequently conducted on the phone number used to call the sheriff’s office non-emergency line to report an emergency, where a match returned with Stiles’ name attached to that number.

Due to the ongoing alleged misuse of the local emergency services number after being warned, Stiles was placed under arrest and transported to the Nye County Detention Center for booking, but the drama did not end there.

Same stuff, different day

The following day, on Nov. 16, Deputy Brian responded again to Stiles’ residence for a report of people on his property armed with guns at 11:20 p.m.

“I arrived on scene and contacted Ryan, who told me there were people with firearms on the property that had left,” according to Brian’s report. “He said he had the incident on video and Ryan showed me the video of the incident where in the video, there was no one on his property. The video was also dated Nov. 15, and there were no other videos. Brian has consistently been reporting false emergencies.”

Again, a search was conducted on the phone number which was used to call the sheriff’s office non-emergency line to report an emergency when a match returned with Stiles’ name attached to the number.

As a result, an email was sent to the chief dispatcher requesting that the recordings of the phone calls be attached to the case, and a recording of Stiles’ suspicious surveillance video was uploaded to the sheriff’s office system.

Following the initial investigation, Stiles was subsequently charged for alleged unlawful use of the sheriff’s office emergency phone number.

Bail amount for the alleged crimes was set at $2,000 for each case according to the sheriff’s office arrest report.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com.