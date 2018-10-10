Pahrump man arrested in connection with hate crime

A Pahrump man has been arrested in connection with a hate crime against a black Pahrump resident last month, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

About 9 a.m. Sept. 1, a Nye County Sheriff’s deputy was called to investigate reports of property damage to a Pahrump home on the 1000 block of East Pocahontas Avenue, near Highway 160.

When the deputy arrived, he found a racial slur spray-painted in bold, black letters on the resident’s garage door, Nye County Sgt. Adam Tippets said in a news release Saturday.

Officials did not specify the racial slur had been painted on the victim’s garage door, but 73-year-old John Meyers, who is white, has been charged with a hate crime.

Nearby surveillance cameras show a man, later identified as Meyers, painting the slur on the door, Tippets said.

The victims in the case are African-American and for that reason, Meyers was arrested and charged with the hate crime as well as placement of graffiti, Tippets said.

Further details were not released.

1000 block of Pocahontas Avenue, Pahrump, Nevada