Pahrump man claims John Pereyda never completed work despite $13,500 payment

Mike Reynolds said unlicensed contractor John Pereyda did not finish the projects he was hired to do.

Mike Reynolds said John Pereyda was supposed to make both sides of the driveway the same height as the wall shown. (Mike Reynolds/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Mike Reynolds said John Pereyda never completed the retaining wall to the step and left glue on top of the stones. (Mike Reynolds/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Mike Reynolds said John Pereyda was supposed to use chat in this area, but instead put pea gravel. (Mike Reynolds/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Mike Reynolds said he ended up buying the plants for installation, even though John Pereyda was paid to. (Mike Reynolds/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Another Pahrump resident claims unlicensed contractor John Pereyda did not complete landscaping work around their home.

“I wouldn’t say I was scammed,” explained Mike Reynolds. “But he didn’t do what he told me he was going to do, and he didn’t come back and finish the work.”

Reynolds claims he hired Pereyda in February of this year. He said he learned about Pereyda from his neighbors, Adriana and Recon Salzer.

Adriana Salzer, another Pahrump resident, previously claimed Pereyda never completed work around her home despite large payments to him.

“After receiving payment, Pereyda initiates the work but subsequently abandons the project, ceasing all communication with the customer,” the Nevada State Contractors Board states.

The Nevada State Contractors Board has Pereyda listed as an unlicensed contractor and violator operating in Southern Nevada.

“I just asked them who their landscaper was because they were doing a lot of work,” Reynolds stated.

Reynolds said he hired Pereyda to add some plants to his yard, along with a drip system. He claims Pereyda never bought the vegetation and never installed the irrigation system. Reynolds said he ended up buying the plants for installation, even though Pereyda was paid to.

Reynolds also added that Pereyda never completed a retaining wall, did not level the driveway as instructed, and placed pea gravel in areas where it was supposed to be ‘chat’. Reynolds claimed he paid Pereyda $13,500 for all the work.

“I don’t have an issue on the money,” Reynolds noted. “I have an issue on he didn’t finish, and he didn’t do as he said he was going to do.”

Reynolds said Pereyda worked for about a week and half, then left before planting the greenery and installing the watering system.

He claimed that Pereyda came to his home a week later and apologized for not completing the plant work. Reynolds added that Pereyda said he would return next week to finish the project, but never did.

“He talks a good line, but he’s not a man of his word,” stated Reynolds.

Reynolds acknowledged that Pereyda’s cost was high but agreed to it because he was previously working on the home and just wanted the outside projects done.

“From February or March ‘til now, he has never tried to get a hold of me or never wanted to come over and fix the job,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds added that Pereyda contacted him for the first time in months a few weeks ago. Reynolds said Pereyda called him, saying that the Salzers are liars and that he can come back to complete the work.

“He said, ‘Do I need to pay you some money back?’” reenacted Reynolds. “I said, ‘No, just don’t bother me.’”

Reynolds said Pereyda has never paid back any of the money but also noted that he never asked him to. Reynolds explained that he wants to simply move past the whole situation and doesn’t want to waste time with Pereyda.

“When somebody messes me over, I don’t give a second chance to do it again,” informed Reynolds.

Reynolds made it clear that he doesn’t blame the Salzers for the situation and sympathizes for them because of how much money they allegedly lost.

“I don’t want to see anybody get ripped off. I don’t do that to people, and I don’t expect them to do it to me,” said Reynolds.

