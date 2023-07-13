Pahrump man says he was punched twice by guy who stole his ATV

The ATV’s owner was at Drew’s Tire Pros when he saw another man with his stolen property. Here’s what deputies say happened.

Nye County Detention Center Michael Silveira

It appears that an instance of serendipity led to the arrest of a man suspected of stealing an ATV last week.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, on July 5, at approximately 1:12 p.m., the rightful owner of the all-terrain vehicle was at Drew’s Tire Pros along Highway 372 when he observed his ATV in possession of another individual, identified as Michael Silveira.

Deputies summoned

Rather than confronting Silveira, the owner called 911 to report the situation. Deputy Bryce Moser responded to the scene.

“Upon arrival, my partner, Deputy John Tolle had Michael, identified from previous law enforcement encounters, detained outside of the tire shop,” Moser’s report stated. “After interviewing multiple witnesses, I discovered that Silveira was in possession of a stolen ATV that belonged to another individual who was also at the tire shop.”

Additional charges

The report went on to state that Silveira allegedly approached the ATV owner, punched him two times, then attempted to leave the scene.

“While backing up, Silveira almost ran over the victim, if it weren’t for employees at the tire shop stepping in to push the ATV away,” according to Moser’s report.

Taken into custody

Following the initial investigation, Silveira faces alleged battery, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and possession of stolen property charges.

He was subsequently arrested and transported to the Nye County Detention Center.

Bail amount was set at $45,500.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes